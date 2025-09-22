A look at the newly designed obstacle course for the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) at Fort Campbell, KY on August 11, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is the Army's new high speed, light utility vehicle capable of carrying nine Soldiers and their equipment. The ISV is part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Transformation in Contact, introducing new equipment to change how the U.S. Army fights and wins.
Interview with:
Staff Sergeant Robert Mines
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Master Driver
Music is licensed to the 101st Airborne Division through Envato.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977841
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-KQ181-6053
|Filename:
|DOD_111311883
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Infantry Squad Vehicle Obstacle Course at Fort Campbell, KY, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.