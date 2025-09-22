Infantry Squad Vehicle Obstacle Course at Fort Campbell, KY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A look at the newly designed obstacle course for the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) at Fort Campbell, KY on August 11, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is the Army's new high speed, light utility vehicle capable of carrying nine Soldiers and their equipment. The ISV is part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Transformation in Contact, introducing new equipment to change how the U.S. Army fights and wins.



Interview with:

Staff Sergeant Robert Mines

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Master Driver



