Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantry Squad Vehicle Obstacle Course at Fort Campbell, KY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A look at the newly designed obstacle course for the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) at Fort Campbell, KY on August 11, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is the Army's new high speed, light utility vehicle capable of carrying nine Soldiers and their equipment. The ISV is part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)'s Transformation in Contact, introducing new equipment to change how the U.S. Army fights and wins.

    Interview with:
    Staff Sergeant Robert Mines
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Master Driver

    Music is licensed to the 101st Airborne Division through Envato.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977841
    VIRIN: 250811-A-KQ181-6053
    Filename: DOD_111311883
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Squad Vehicle Obstacle Course at Fort Campbell, KY, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transformation
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    obstacle coure
    Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV)
    air assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download