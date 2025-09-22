Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PR-009, UAP Report Resolved as a Balloon, Europe 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of twenty seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.

    AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video is almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a balloon. AARO bases its assessment on the object’s strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery featuring balloons and the object’s performance characteristics strongly aligning with those of lighter-than-air objects, e.g., drifting at wind speed and direction.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977840
    VIRIN: 220101-O-UY549-4641
    Filename: DOD_111311872
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

