PR-008, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2022

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of one minute and twenty-one seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.
The footage depicts an apparent heat signature with characteristics consistent with those of a physical object, However, AARO cannot determine whether the observed signature originates from a physical source, either as a thermal emission or a thermal reflection, or other source, such as a heat differential in the environment or sensor display error. The available data is insufficient to evaluate the phenomenon’s performance characteristics.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977839
|VIRIN:
|220101-O-UY549-4619
|Filename:
|DOD_111311867
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
