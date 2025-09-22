Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and multinational forces conduct urban operations training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and participating multinational forces conduct urbanized operations training during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 21, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977836
    VIRIN: 250921-M-MB805-2001
    Filename: DOD_111311855
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and multinational forces conduct urban operations training, by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    south america
    MARFORSOUTH
    warfighting
    USMCNews
    UNITAS 2025
    MFS UNITAS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download