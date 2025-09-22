BROLL: 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIMARS fire mission during Cobra Fury 25.2

U.S. Marines with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System mission during Exercise Cobra Fury 25.2 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Fury 25.2 is an annual exercise designed to improve the battalion’s ability to deploy artillery and HIMARS to provide accurate, long-range fire in key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)
|09.16.2025
Date Posted: 09.22.2025
|B-Roll
|Location:
Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
