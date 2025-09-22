Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana Air National Guard Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Big. Gen. Trace Thomas assumed command of the Montana Air National Guard at a change of command ceremony on the Montana Air National Guard Base, Mont, Sep 7, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977832
    VIRIN: 250907-F-F3872-4130
    Filename: DOD_111311842
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Air National Guard Change of Command, by MSgt Joe Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Montana Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download