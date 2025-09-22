U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzers during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25-27, 2025. The MCCRE is a formal test based on mission essential tasks that evaluates the combat readiness of Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977827
|VIRIN:
|250918-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111311737
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 11th Marines conducts direct fire artillery missions during MCCRE, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.