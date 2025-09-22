Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3rd Bn., 11th Marines conducts direct fire artillery missions during MCCRE

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzers during their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 25-27, 2025. The MCCRE is a formal test based on mission essential tasks that evaluates the combat readiness of Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977827
    VIRIN: 250918-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111311737
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, M777, 3/11, direct fire

