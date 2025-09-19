TacRAT 2025: Field Training Exercise

Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron compete in exercise TacRAT 2025's culminating field training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was conducted over five days to evaluate and enhance the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
