REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Launch E2B Testing with Physical Fitness Assessment

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade throw sandbags, low-crawl, and run in full kit during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, the first event of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge testing (E2B), at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2025. The assessment measures Soldiers’ strength and endurance, setting the standard for the rigorous testing that follows.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)
