    REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Launch E2B Testing with Physical Fitness Assessment

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade throw sandbags, low-crawl, and run in full kit during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, the first event of the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge testing (E2B), at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2025. The assessment measures Soldiers’ strength and endurance, setting the standard for the rigorous testing that follows.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 10:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977814
    VIRIN: 250921-A-UV806-2655
    Filename: DOD_111311444
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Launch E2B Testing with Physical Fitness Assessment, by SPC Izaiah Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR AF
    E2B
    E3BEurope
    SETAF AF

