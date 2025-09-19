The 61st annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 12 through 14, 2025, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event helps boost morale while also raising money to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
Jodi Carcamo, Communications Director for the Ramstein Bazaar
|09.18.2025
|09.22.2025 10:17
|Interviews
|00:05:29
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Ramstein Bazaar A-Roll, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
