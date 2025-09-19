Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Bazaar (1080p no graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 61st annual Ramstein Bazaar was held from Sept. 12 through 14, 2025, on the flightline of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event helps boost morale while also raising money to support the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977790
    VIRIN: 250919-F-QO967-3162
    Filename: DOD_111311061
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Bazaar (1080p no graphics), by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Bazaar

