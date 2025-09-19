Cobra Warrior 25: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, during exercise Cobra Warrior 25 over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The Cobra Warrior series offers Allies realistic combined air operations where crews operate in a complex and congested air environment. These challenging scenarios are specially designed to enhance interoperability and increase combat readiness, building a stronger and more agile Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)