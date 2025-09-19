Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior 25: 100th ARW Supports the Mission

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, conducts aerial refueling operations with F-35A Lightning IIs and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, during exercise Cobra Warrior 25 over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2025. The Cobra Warrior series offers Allies realistic combined air operations where crews operate in a complex and congested air environment. These challenging scenarios are specially designed to enhance interoperability and increase combat readiness, building a stronger and more agile Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977781
    VIRIN: 250916-F-XA271-1003
    Filename: DOD_111310946
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Warrior 25: 100th ARW Supports the Mission, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Warrior 25

