    U.S. Navy Singapore Region Chief Select Class 132 Complete Chief Season, Sep. 16, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    09.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Sept. 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief selects, assigned to the staff of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, Destroyer Squadron 7, Military Sealift Command Far East, and the U.S. Embassy, Singapore, receive the anchor insignias of a Chief Petty Officer during the Singapore Region Chief Pinning Ceremony held at the Terror Club. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 06:57
    Location: SG

    MSC-FE, COMLOG WESTPAC, DESRON7, U.S. Embassy, Singapore, Navy Chief, U.S. Navy

