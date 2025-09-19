U.S. Navy Singapore Region Chief Select Class 132 Complete Chief Season, Sep. 16, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SINGAPORE (Sept. 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief selects, assigned to the staff of Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, Destroyer Squadron 7, Military Sealift Command Far East, and the U.S. Embassy, Singapore, receive the anchor insignias of a Chief Petty Officer during the Singapore Region Chief Pinning Ceremony held at the Terror Club. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings/Released)