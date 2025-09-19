Lt. Col. Todd Eaves Vicenza Health Clinic Commander AFN Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, Vicenza Army Health Clinic Commander, spoke with AFN Radio DJ Sgt. Salvador Castro speaking about the clinic and emergency services available to the community on Caserma Ederle, Sept. 16, 2025. The clinic offers a variety of medical resources to help support SETAF-AF by making sure U,S. Army Soldiers are tended and cared for in order to meet the SETAF-AF mission's set. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)