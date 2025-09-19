Exercise Bulgaria 2025 showcases civilian-military crisis management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre and the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior wrapped up Exercise Bulgaria 2025 Sept. 12. Over 1,000 military and civilian emergency responders from 18 participating nations trained together Sept. 7-12, practicing civilian-military interoperability during the crisis management exercise. The exercise was one of the largest and most complex disaster response exercises in the world this year with soldiers, scientists and first responders working together to respond to a simulated earthquake in this small mountain town tucked away in the northwest corner of Bulgaria not far from the borders of Romania and Serbia.