NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre and the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior wrapped up Exercise Bulgaria 2025 Sept. 12. Over 1,000 military and civilian emergency responders from 18 participating nations trained together Sept. 7-12, practicing civilian-military interoperability during the crisis management exercise. The exercise was one of the largest and most complex disaster response exercises in the world this year with soldiers, scientists and first responders working together to respond to a simulated earthquake in this small mountain town tucked away in the northwest corner of Bulgaria not far from the borders of Romania and Serbia.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 05:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977771
|VIRIN:
|250921-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|250921
|Filename:
|DOD_111310786
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MONTANA, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Exercise Bulgaria 2025 showcases civilian-military crisis management
