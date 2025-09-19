Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus - Chief Pinning

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250916-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 16, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus video highlighting the Naples Area Chief Petty Officer's Pinning Ceremony at Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 04:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977769
    VIRIN: 250916-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111310741
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Chief Pinning, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

