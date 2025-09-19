Maj Gen. Hank Taylor, Eighth Army acting commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, host a physical training session with noncommissioned officers during the Eighth Army's Week of the NCO. This PT session highlights the importance of PT to NCOs and their Soldiers alike to properly deliver combat ready formations to the operational force.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 05:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977765
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-VL684-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111310707
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer PT session, by SPC John Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.