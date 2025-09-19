Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer PT session

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. John Farmer 

    8th Army

    Maj Gen. Hank Taylor, Eighth Army acting commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, host a physical training session with noncommissioned officers during the Eighth Army's Week of the NCO. This PT session highlights the importance of PT to NCOs and their Soldiers alike to properly deliver combat ready formations to the operational force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 05:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977765
    VIRIN: 250919-A-VL684-2001
    Filename: DOD_111310707
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    8A
    8thArmy
    WeekoftheNCO
    WOTNCO

