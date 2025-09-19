BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Joint COMAO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew ‘CZAR’ Szabo, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies in Combined Air Operation with Egyptian, Italian, Greek, Indian, and Qatar Emiri Air Forces during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. B-roll package includes zoomed, natural speed recording and 4x speed recording. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)