U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew ‘CZAR’ Szabo, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies in Combined Air Operation with Egyptian, Italian, Greek, Indian, and Qatar Emiri Air Forces during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. B-roll package includes zoomed, natural speed recording and 4x speed recording. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 02:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977760
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-CW240-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111310580
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Joint COMAO, by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.