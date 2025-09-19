Yokota Air Base POW/MIA Run

Yokota Air Base hosted the annual POW/MIA run on Sept 18, 2025. The run had members for 24 hours carry the POW/MIA flag around the base's running track being past off to the next member so that it never stopped moving representing the never ending search of those that are missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|09.17.2025
|09.22.2025 00:01
|Package
|977757
|250918-F-AR133-1001
|DOD_111310476
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
