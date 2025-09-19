Yokota Air Base POW/MIA Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Yokota Air Base hosted the annual POW/MIA run on Sept 18, 2025. The run had members for 24 hours carry the POW/MIA flag around the base's running track being past off to the next member so that it never stopped moving representing the never ending search of those that are missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)