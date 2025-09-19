Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base POW/MIA Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted the annual POW/MIA run on Sept 18, 2025. The run had members for 24 hours carry the POW/MIA flag around the base's running track being past off to the next member so that it never stopped moving representing the never ending search of those that are missing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 00:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977757
    VIRIN: 250918-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111310476
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base POW/MIA Run, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    POW/MIA Remembrance
    POW/MIA run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download