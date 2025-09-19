Members of the 436th Airlift Wing conducted a combat readiness exercise testing their capability to deploy at short notice under degraded and operationally limited conditions on Dover Air Force Base, August 22-28, 2025. The CRE, Operation Grenadine Dawn, was framed around a Great Power Competition scenario that demonstrated a combat-ready posture while offering realistic training in sustaining mission generation under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977736
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-NO318-5905
|Filename:
|DOD_111310189
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 436th AW conducts 2025 CRE: Operation Grenadine Dawn, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.