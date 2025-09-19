436th AW conducts 2025 CRE: Operation Grenadine Dawn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 436th Airlift Wing conducted a combat readiness exercise testing their capability to deploy at short notice under degraded and operationally limited conditions on Dover Air Force Base, August 22-28, 2025. The CRE, Operation Grenadine Dawn, was framed around a Great Power Competition scenario that demonstrated a combat-ready posture while offering realistic training in sustaining mission generation under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)