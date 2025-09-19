Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th AW conducts 2025 CRE: Operation Grenadine Dawn

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 436th Airlift Wing conducted a combat readiness exercise testing their capability to deploy at short notice under degraded and operationally limited conditions on Dover Air Force Base, August 22-28, 2025. The CRE, Operation Grenadine Dawn, was framed around a Great Power Competition scenario that demonstrated a combat-ready posture while offering realistic training in sustaining mission generation under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 250828-F-NO318-5905
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    combat readiness
    436th AW
    Airlift Capabilities
    Mission Generation Exercise
    exercise

