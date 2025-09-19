Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25 Broll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron participate in Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 2-14, 2025. During Saber Junction 25, the 57th RQS showcased the refined ability to perform personnel recovery in a high stress environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977727
    VIRIN: 250910-F-NR948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111310138
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS integrates with U.S. Army during Saber Junction 25 Broll Package, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SaberJunction, 7ATC, 57 RQS. StrongerTogether, NATO, EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download