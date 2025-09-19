U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Brooker, A Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses his company's participation in Iron Defender-25 at the Orzysz Training Area in Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977725
|VIRIN:
|250917-Z-GB622-4001
|PIN:
|250917-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111309941
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel U.S. Participates in Iron Defender-25, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.