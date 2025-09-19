Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel U.S. Participates in Iron Defender-25

    POLAND

    09.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Gregory Brooker, A Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses his company's participation in Iron Defender-25 at the Orzysz Training Area in Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 15:16
    100th MPAD
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

