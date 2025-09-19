video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

.S. soldiers from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, participated in Iron Defender-25 at Orzysz Training Area, Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland.