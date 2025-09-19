U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard. Joint Task Force D.C. service members are a ready fit force representing the National Guard’s depth of expertise and talent. They are your neighbors, friends and family members who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 08:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977723
|VIRIN:
|250920-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111309793
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.