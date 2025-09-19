video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard. Joint Task Force D.C. service members are a ready fit force representing the National Guard’s depth of expertise and talent. They are your neighbors, friends and family members who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)