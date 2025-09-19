Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard. Joint Task Force D.C. service members are a ready fit force representing the National Guard’s depth of expertise and talent. They are your neighbors, friends and family members who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 08:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977723
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111309793
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, thanking the South Carolina Task Force members for their service and welcoming the new rotation from the Georgia National Guard., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC Safe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download