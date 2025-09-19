Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Sunset March Honors Waal River Crossing in Nijmegen

    NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. and NATO military members, veterans, and local community members gathered for a Sunset March on Sept. 20, 2025, in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The march honored the 48 Allied soldiers killed during the Waal River crossing of Operation Market Garden in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977711
    VIRIN: 250920-F-VL365-1003
    Filename: DOD_111309466
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NL

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, SunsetMarch, WaalRiverCrossing

