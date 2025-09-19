MFTF: B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and community members participate in the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. The March for the Fallen is hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard, features four ruck march races and a 5k run/walk and is held to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in military service, and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)