U.S. service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and community members participate in the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. The March for the Fallen is hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard, features four ruck march races and a 5k run/walk and is held to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in military service, and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977703
|VIRIN:
|250920-Z-IK914-3274
|Filename:
|DOD_111309239
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, MFTF: B-roll, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
700 march grueling miles to remember the fallen
No keywords found.