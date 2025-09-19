Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MFTF: B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and community members participate in the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. The March for the Fallen is hosted by the Pennsylvania National Guard, features four ruck march races and a 5k run/walk and is held to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in military service, and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977703
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-IK914-3274
    Filename: DOD_111309239
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFTF: B-roll, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    700 march grueling miles to remember the fallen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    fitness
    Gold Star
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    MFTF2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download