BROLL: Operation Market Garden 81st Anniversary Commemoration

The Operation Market Garden 81st Anniversary Commemoration takes place on the Ginkelse Heide in Ede, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025.
The event featured U.S. paratroopers alongside NATO allies conducting commemorative jumps, in addition to a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Operation Market Garden and the enduring partnership forged in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
