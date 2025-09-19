Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Operation Market Garden 81st Anniversary Commemoration

    NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The Operation Market Garden 81st Anniversary Commemoration takes place on the Ginkelse Heide in Ede, Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2025.
    The event featured U.S. paratroopers alongside NATO allies conducting commemorative jumps, in addition to a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Operation Market Garden and the enduring partnership forged in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977702
    VIRIN: 250920-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111309230
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: NL

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, BROLL: Operation Market Garden 81st Anniversary Commemoration, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, OperationMarketGarden, 82ndAirborne, 101st Airborne

