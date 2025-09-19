Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MFTF: Opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    An opening ceremony kicks off the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. Speakers included Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, the command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Billie Evans, a Gold Star Father. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977701
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-IK914-2578
    Filename: DOD_111309215
    Length: 00:16:06
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFTF: Opening ceremony, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Fitness
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Gold Star
    MFTF2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download