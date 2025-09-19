MFTF: Opening ceremony

An opening ceremony kicks off the 14th annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 20, 2025. Speakers included Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, the command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and Billie Evans, a Gold Star Father. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
