U.S. Army Soldiers with the D.C., Ohio and Mississippi National Guard give their impromptu opinion of the city while on presence patrol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977695
|VIRIN:
|250915-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111309082
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers with the D.C., Ohio and Mississippi National Guard give their impromptu opinion of the city while on presence patrol in Washington, D.C., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
