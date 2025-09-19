Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the D.C., Ohio and Mississippi National Guard give their impromptu opinion of the city while on presence patrol in Washington, D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the D.C., Ohio and Mississippi National Guard give their impromptu opinion of the city while on presence patrol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 07:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977695
    VIRIN: 250915-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111309082
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers with the D.C., Ohio and Mississippi National Guard give their impromptu opinion of the city while on presence patrol in Washington, D.C., by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download