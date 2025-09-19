Marines from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and the United States conduct urban operations training as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977690
|VIRIN:
|250919-M-DC083-1001
|PIN:
|000013
|Filename:
|DOD_111309010
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and Multinational Forces Conduct Urban Operations Training, by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.