    UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) US Marines and Multinational Forces Conduct Urban Operations Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and the United States conduct urban operations training as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977690
    VIRIN: 250919-M-DC083-1001
    PIN: 000013
    Filename: DOD_111309010
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    urban operations training
    USMC News
    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    MFSUNITAS 25

