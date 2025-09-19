Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2025: CBRN Training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum, 1st Combat Camera Squadron exercise planner, describes the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and unexploded ordinance/improvised explosive device training conducted during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. Exercise TacRAT trains Combat Camera Airmen to support the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) deployment model, providing a sustainable force offering of Airmen and Airpower to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: CBRN Training, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFORGEN
    TacRat 2025

