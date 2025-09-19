Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Week (b-roll)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Members participate in events to commemorate National POW/MIA Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15-19, 2025. The weeklong observance honored prisoners of war, remembered those missing in action and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to bring them home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977677
    VIRIN: 250919-F-RX751-1002
    Filename: DOD_111308912
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Week (b-roll), by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

