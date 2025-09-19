Members participate in events to commemorate National POW/MIA Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 15-19, 2025. The weeklong observance honored prisoners of war, remembered those missing in action and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to bring them home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
This work, Travis Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Week (b-roll), by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
