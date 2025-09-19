Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: Partner Nation Ships Arrive in Naval Station Mayport

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Kumakaw 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Aerial view of the Colombian Frigate ARC Almirante Padilla (FM-51), Spanish SPS Galicia (L-51), Spanish Frigate SPS Canarias (F-86), Mexican ARM Oaxaca (PO 161) and the Panamanian multipurpose vessel SENAN Presidente Amador Guerrero (L-403) as they arrive at the Naval Station Mayport, Fl on Sept. 14, 2025, to participate in UNITAS 2025. UNITAS is an annual multinational maritime exercise that has taken place since 1960. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations to enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Kumakaw)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977675
    VIRIN: 250914-M-UQ852-1003
    Filename: DOD_111308896
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Partner Nation Ships Arrive in Naval Station Mayport, by SGT Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    multination
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    joint
    naval
    UNITAS2025

