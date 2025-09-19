UNITAS 2025: Partner Nation Ships Arrive in Naval Station Mayport

Aerial view of the Colombian Frigate ARC Almirante Padilla (FM-51), Spanish SPS Galicia (L-51), Spanish Frigate SPS Canarias (F-86), Mexican ARM Oaxaca (PO 161) and the Panamanian multipurpose vessel SENAN Presidente Amador Guerrero (L-403) as they arrive at the Naval Station Mayport, Fl on Sept. 14, 2025, to participate in UNITAS 2025. UNITAS is an annual multinational maritime exercise that has taken place since 1960. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations to enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua Kumakaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977675
|VIRIN:
|250914-M-UQ852-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111308896
|Length:
|00:08:40
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
