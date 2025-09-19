Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) Multinational forces conduct dive operations together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador and Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, and the United States conduct dive operations as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez and Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977673
    VIRIN: 250918-M-DC083-1002
    PIN: 000012
    Filename: DOD_111308881
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) Multinational forces conduct dive operations together, by LCpl Jack Labrador and Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFSUNITAS25, Marines, USMCnews, BlueGreenTeam, UNITAS 2025, Dive Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download