Marines from Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, and the United States conduct dive operations as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez and Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977673
|VIRIN:
|250918-M-DC083-1002
|PIN:
|000012
|Filename:
|DOD_111308881
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS 2025: (B-Roll) Multinational forces conduct dive operations together, by LCpl Jack Labrador and Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.