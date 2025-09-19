Service members and community guests participate in events to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18-19, 2025. Volunteers participated in a 24-hour vigil and run, culminating in a ceremony to pay tribute to the more than 80,000 prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977670
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-OP366-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_111308761
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events (b-roll), by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.