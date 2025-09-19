Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events (b-roll)

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Service members and community guests participate in events to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18-19, 2025. Volunteers participated in a 24-hour vigil and run, culminating in a ceremony to pay tribute to the more than 80,000 prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977670
    VIRIN: 250919-F-OP366-4002
    Filename: DOD_111308761
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

