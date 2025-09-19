Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members and community guests participate in events to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18-19, 2025. Volunteers participated in a 24-hour vigil and run, culminating in a ceremony to pay tribute to the more than 80,000 prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)