    TacRAT 2025: Small Unit Tactics

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct small-unit tactics and close-quarters battle training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was coducted over five days to evaluate and enhance the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977667
    VIRIN: 250917-F-AI717-7001
    Filename: DOD_111308753
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: Small Unit Tactics, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFORGEN
    TacRat 2025

