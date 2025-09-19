Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721 CRS Storm Flag 25-11

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS, participate in Storm Flag 25-11 at Geronimo Landing Zone, Louisiana, Sept. 12-17, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977662
    VIRIN: 250917-F-BS362-1794
    Filename: DOD_111308675
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721 CRS Storm Flag 25-11, by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

