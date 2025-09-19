721 CRS Storm Flag 25-11

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st CRS, participate in Storm Flag 25-11 at Geronimo Landing Zone, Louisiana, Sept. 12-17, 2025. Storm Flag is a joint military exercise that intermingles Airmen and Soldiers to simulate a deployed combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|09.17.2025
|09.19.2025 18:08
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
