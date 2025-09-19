317th AW delivers new training asset to 436th TRS at Dyess

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift

Squadron and 153rd Airlift Wing’s

Logistics Readiness Squadron work

together to load a UH-1 helicopter onto

a C-130J Super Hercules at Wyoming

Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne,

Wyo., Sept. 17, 2025. The 317th Airlift

Wing transported the helicopter,

formerly assigned to F.E. Warren Air

Force Base, Wyo., to the 436th

Training Squadron’s crash lab at Dyess

Air Force Base, Texas, where it will be

used for realistic aircraft mishap

response and recovery training. (U.S.

Air Force video by Airman 1st Class

Adrien Tran)