U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift
Squadron and 153rd Airlift Wing’s
Logistics Readiness Squadron work
together to load a UH-1 helicopter onto
a C-130J Super Hercules at Wyoming
Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne,
Wyo., Sept. 17, 2025. The 317th Airlift
Wing transported the helicopter,
formerly assigned to F.E. Warren Air
Force Base, Wyo., to the 436th
Training Squadron’s crash lab at Dyess
Air Force Base, Texas, where it will be
used for realistic aircraft mishap
response and recovery training. (U.S.
Air Force video by Airman 1st Class
Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977651
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-BR206-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111308397
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 317th AW delivers new training asset to 436th TRS at Dyess, by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.