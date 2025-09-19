Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    317th AW delivers new training asset to 436th TRS at Dyess

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 39th Airlift
    Squadron and 153rd Airlift Wing’s
    Logistics Readiness Squadron work
    together to load a UH-1 helicopter onto
    a C-130J Super Hercules at Wyoming
    Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne,
    Wyo., Sept. 17, 2025. The 317th Airlift
    Wing transported the helicopter,
    formerly assigned to F.E. Warren Air
    Force Base, Wyo., to the 436th
    Training Squadron’s crash lab at Dyess
    Air Force Base, Texas, where it will be
    used for realistic aircraft mishap
    response and recovery training. (U.S.
    Air Force video by Airman 1st Class
    Adrien Tran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977651
    VIRIN: 250917-F-BR206-1002
    Filename: DOD_111308397
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW delivers new training asset to 436th TRS at Dyess, by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C130J
    Herk
    317
    436TRS

