MED Minutes - Operational Public Health

Join SFC Bakhita as she discusses how Operational Public Health maintains force readiness.



For more information on Operational Public Health, download FM 4-02, The Army Health System: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pu...



If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments.

The complete collection can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@MEDCoE/shorts.



Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil.