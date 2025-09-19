Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MED Minutes - Operational Public Health

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Join SFC Bakhita as she discusses how Operational Public Health maintains force readiness.

    For more information on Operational Public Health, download FM 4-02, The Army Health System: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pu...

    If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments.
    The complete collection can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@MEDCoE/shorts.

    Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977650
    VIRIN: 240812-A-A1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_111308396
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, MED Minutes - Operational Public Health, by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDMinutes

