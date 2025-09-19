Prioritizing work on levees is often necessary, particularly when resources are limited. To make informed levee management decisions, as well as plan for future investments, it is important to understand costs associated with a levee activity. This video provides an overview for how to use the Levee Cost Estimating tool. The Levee Cost Estimating tool aims to help users with this understanding by providing high-level ranges of costs (e.g., Class 4 or 5) for common levee-related construction, operation and maintenance, and floodfight activities.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977648
|VIRIN:
|250919-O-IO849-2750
|PIN:
|9192025
|Filename:
|DOD_111308390
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to the Levee Cost Estimating Tool, by Katelyn Noland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.