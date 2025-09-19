Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Levee Cost Estimating Tool

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Katelyn Noland 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Prioritizing work on levees is often necessary, particularly when resources are limited. To make informed levee management decisions, as well as plan for future investments, it is important to understand costs associated with a levee activity. This video provides an overview for how to use the Levee Cost Estimating tool. The Levee Cost Estimating tool aims to help users with this understanding by providing high-level ranges of costs (e.g., Class 4 or 5) for common levee-related construction, operation and maintenance, and floodfight activities.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:36
    levee
    Flood Risk Management
    Operation and Maintenance
    cost and pricing
    Construction

