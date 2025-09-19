Welcome to the Levee Cost Estimating Tool

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Prioritizing work on levees is often necessary, particularly when resources are limited. To make informed levee management decisions, as well as plan for future investments, it is important to understand costs associated with a levee activity. This video provides an overview for how to use the Levee Cost Estimating tool. The Levee Cost Estimating tool aims to help users with this understanding by providing high-level ranges of costs (e.g., Class 4 or 5) for common levee-related construction, operation and maintenance, and floodfight activities.