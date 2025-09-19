Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MED Minutes - MEDEVAC

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    In this lesson, MSG Chesterton will break down the effective movement of wounded, injured, or ill Soldiers to medical facilities.

    For more information on medical evacuation, download ATP 4-02.2 MEDICAL EVACUATION https://dvidshub.net/r/tqnkff

    If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments. The complete collection can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@MEDCoE/shorts

    Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977647
    VIRIN: 240719-A-A1701-1001
    Filename: DOD_111308389
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

