In this lesson, MSG Chesterton will break down the effective movement of wounded, injured, or ill Soldiers to medical facilities.
For more information on medical evacuation, download ATP 4-02.2 MEDICAL EVACUATION https://dvidshub.net/r/tqnkff
If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments. The complete collection can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@MEDCoE/shorts
Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 18:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977647
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-A1701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308389
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MED Minutes - MEDEVAC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.