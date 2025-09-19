MED Minutes - Casualty Collection Points Considerations

This week SFC Bakhita explores key elements of casualty collection point planning and execution.
For more information refer to ATP 4-02.13 Casualty Evacuation: https://dvidshub.net/r/ubkv3n
If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments. The complete collection can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@MEDCoE/shorts.
Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil.
|06.13.2024
|09.19.2025 18:49
|Series
|977646
|240613-A-A1701-1001
|DOD_111308380
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
