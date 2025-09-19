Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina and Georgia National Guard Patrol at Union Station

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard train Georgia National Guard soldiers on how to conduct presence patrols at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977629
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-SC297-1001
    Filename: DOD_111307887
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina and Georgia National Guard Patrol at Union Station, by PFC Kylie Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    DCSafe
    South Carolina National Guard

