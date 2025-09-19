U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard train Georgia National Guard soldiers on how to conduct presence patrols at Union Station in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977629
|VIRIN:
|250918-Z-SC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111307887
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina and Georgia National Guard Patrol at Union Station, by PFC Kylie Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.