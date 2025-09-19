Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire and Rain

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    When a wildfire severely burns an area, all tree and ground cover is removed, which reduces an area’s natural ability to hold and store water. If there’s no trees or organic material covering the ground, when rain occurs it flushes through the system more quickly. In contrast with a healthy forest, it takes longer for water to make its way through the watershed.

    Erosion in areas devastated by extreme wildfire is another issue land managers. After large wildfires on National Forests a Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) assembles to assess damage and potential adverse effects from future rains.

