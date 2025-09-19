Wildfire and Rain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When a wildfire severely burns an area, all tree and ground cover is removed, which reduces an area’s natural ability to hold and store water. If there’s no trees or organic material covering the ground, when rain occurs it flushes through the system more quickly. In contrast with a healthy forest, it takes longer for water to make its way through the watershed.



Erosion in areas devastated by extreme wildfire is another issue land managers. After large wildfires on National Forests a Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) assembles to assess damage and potential adverse effects from future rains.