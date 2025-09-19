Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Chalk the Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BAMC’s Behavioral Health Department held a “Chalk the Walk” event on Sep 19, along the bridge crossing from the staff parking garage to the hospital, to encourage awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. September is designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and is a time to raise awareness, promote hope, and normalize help-seeking. This year’s observation is dedicated to recognizing the warning signs for suicide, encouraging open conversations about mental health, and connecting people to proven treatment and resources.