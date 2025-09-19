BAMC’s Behavioral Health Department held a “Chalk the Walk” event on Sep 19, along the bridge crossing from the staff parking garage to the hospital, to encourage awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. September is designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and is a time to raise awareness, promote hope, and normalize help-seeking. This year’s observation is dedicated to recognizing the warning signs for suicide, encouraging open conversations about mental health, and connecting people to proven treatment and resources.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977617
|VIRIN:
|250919-O-CD868-2182
|Filename:
|DOD_111307670
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Chalk the Walk, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.