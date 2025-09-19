Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Chalk the Walk

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    BAMC’s Behavioral Health Department held a “Chalk the Walk” event on Sep 19, along the bridge crossing from the staff parking garage to the hospital, to encourage awareness for Suicide Prevention Month. September is designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and is a time to raise awareness, promote hope, and normalize help-seeking. This year’s observation is dedicated to recognizing the warning signs for suicide, encouraging open conversations about mental health, and connecting people to proven treatment and resources.

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Chalk the Walk, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

