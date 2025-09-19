Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Eindhoven Torchlight Procession

    NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Members from the 101st Airborne Division alongside civil leaders and WWII reanactors, participate in a a torchlight procession in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Sept. 18, 2025.
    The annual event commemorates the city’s liberation during Operation Market Garden 81 years ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977616
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VL365-1002
    Filename: DOD_111307646
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: NL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, BROLL: Eindhoven Torchlight Procession, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, 101stAirborne, OperationMarketGarden81

