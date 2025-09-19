Overnight on June 15, 2021 the Mescal Fire and Telegraph fire merged near Globe, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977598
|VIRIN:
|210615-O-NM884-6695
|Filename:
|DOD_111307200
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Telegraph Fire, Mescal Fire Merge, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
