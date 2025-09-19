Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Telegraph Fire, Mescal Fire Merge

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Overnight on June 15, 2021 the Mescal Fire and Telegraph fire merged near Globe, Arizona.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977598
    VIRIN: 210615-O-NM884-6695
    Filename: DOD_111307200
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telegraph Fire, Mescal Fire Merge, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wildfire 2021

