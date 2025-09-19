Cobra Warrior 25-2: Capt Daniel Coolbaugh Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Wing pilot, speaks on the importance of participating in exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2025. Cobra Warrior 25-2 brings together allied and partner nation air forces to train in demanding and realistic environments to enhance their ability to operate jointly against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)