    Cobra Warrior 25-2: Capt Daniel Coolbaugh Interview

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Wing pilot, speaks on the importance of participating in exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2025. Cobra Warrior 25-2 brings together allied and partner nation air forces to train in demanding and realistic environments to enhance their ability to operate jointly against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:01
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    #TeamMildenhall #RAF #CobraWarrior25-2 #StrongerTogether

