Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hurlburt hosts annual POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Commandos attend a POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Airmen took turns carrying the flag throughout the duration of the 24-hour vigil run to honor and remember prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977572
    VIRIN: 250918-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306713
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hurlburt hosts annual POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run, by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run
    Hurlburt Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download