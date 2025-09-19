Team Hurlburt hosts annual POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Commandos attend a POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Airmen took turns carrying the flag throughout the duration of the 24-hour vigil run to honor and remember prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)