U.S. Air Commandos attend a POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Airmen took turns carrying the flag throughout the duration of the 24-hour vigil run to honor and remember prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977572
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-KO751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111306713
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hurlburt hosts annual POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run, by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
