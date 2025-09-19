Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Busting: Smart Devices Work Together to Knock Out UAS Threats

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) University Instructor U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alan Buhl and JCU Operators Course Supervisor Fred Hill talk about the smart shooter optic for the M4 and the JCU operators course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 19-20, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 10:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Drones
    Smart Shooter
    Joint C-sUAS University
    Joint C-sUAS
    M4

