Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) University Instructor U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alan Buhl and JCU Operators Course Supervisor Fred Hill talk about the smart shooter optic for the M4 and the JCU operators course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 19-20, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|08.19.2025
|09.19.2025 10:00
|Package
|977569
|250829-D-FN350-1001
|DOD_111306595
|00:01:01
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Drone Busting: Smart Devices Work Together to Knock Out UAS Threats, by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
